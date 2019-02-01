EXCITEMENT is building ahead of the biggest event in the city’s business calendar.
The News’ Business Excellence Awards - sponsored by Trethowans - are due to take place tonight at the Guildhall in Portsmouth.
About 500 people are expected to attend to find out who has won one of 15 coveted titles ranging from Apprentice of the Year to Large Business of the Year.
More than 120 firms from across Portsmouth the surrounding areas put themselves forward for this year’s honours making it the biggest event in its 18-year history.
Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This event is one of the highlights of my year. It is an honour to hold these awards and to celebrate the very best in business.
‘I know it has been a tough year for many firms that’s why I am even more delighted to see so many sharing their stories of success.
‘Good luck to everyone shortlisted.’
The winners will be announced at the ceremony tonight.
Full coverage will be online at portsmouth.co.uk and in tomorrow’s News. Follow @portsmouthnews on Twitter for live updates.
Here are the shortlists:
Start-Up Business of the Year
Sponsored by University of Portsmouth Innovation Connect
Accent POS, Wickham, Fareham
Blue Gee Supplies, Mitchell Close, Fareham
Cybrid Solutions Langstone Technology Park
Living Your Learning, Hampshire Terrace, Southsea
My VIP Card, Bracken Lane, Southampton
Other World Escapes, Commercial Road, Landport
Pauper to a Gentleman / Pauper to King Barbers, Forton Road, Gosport
The Wine Bank, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent
Small Business of the Year
Sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School
Brightbulb Designs, Isle of Wight
Redwood Family Wealth, Wickham Road, Droxford
Runr, Portsmouth
RVG Distribution, Portfield Road, Copnor
Skore, Kingston Crescent, Buckland
Swan Systems Furniture, East Street, Titchfield
The Chilli Mash Company, Limberline Road, Hilsea
Toro Recruitment, Standard Way, Fareham
Medium Business of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council
Book My Garage, Western Road, North Harbour
Digits, High Street, Fareham
Good Salon Guide, Willis Road, Landport
Headromance, Park Road South, Havant
In2events, Silverthorne Way, Waterlooville
T & T Facades, Wickham Road, Fareham
Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham
Tillison Consulting, Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville
Large Business of the Year
Sponsored by Havant & South Downs College
Astute Technical Recruitment, Western Road, North Harbour
Biscoes Legal Services, Kingston Crescent, Buckland
Cobweb Solutions, Cams Hall Estate, Fareham
Portsmouth International Port, George Byng Way, Buckland
STR Group, Northarbour Road, Cosham
Southampton Airport, Southampton
Wightlink, Gunwharf Road, Old Portsmouth
UKG Lifestyle, Havant
Employer of the Year
Sponsored by Norse South East
Astute Technical Recruitment, Western Road, North Harbour
Beautilicious, Rowner Lane, Gosport
Carrington West, Western Road, North Harbour
Digi Toolbox, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham
Gully Howard Technical, St Georges Business Centre, Portsea
Headromance, Park Road, Havant
Redwood Financial Family, Wickham Road, Droxford
Syndico Distribution, Nelson Industrial Park, Herald Road, Hedge End
Retailer of the Year
Sponsored by Giant Leap
Andre’s Food Bar, Osborne Road, Southsea
Anne Gill Eyecare, London Road, North End
Best Wishes of Bishop’s Waltham, Brook Street, Bishop's Waltham
Budd’s Herbal Apothecary, Albert Road, Southsea
Creatiques Bridal Boutique, Albert Road, Southsea
The Wine Bank, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent
Victory Trophies, Kingston Road, Buckland
Green Business of the Year
Sponsored by Gemma Lighting
Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
iRed, Queen Street, Emsworth
Portsmouth International Port, George Byng Way, Buckland
Solved FM, Carisbrooke Road, Gosport
Southampton Airport, Southampton
Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by Southern Energy Training Academy
Ben Sutton - Tecsew, Daedalus Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent
Daisy Leslie - BAE Systems, Fleet Way, North End
James Scott - BAE Systems, Fleet Way, North End
Jess Moon - DigitalDinos, Western Road, North Harbour
Kiera Joel - Douglas Stafford, Western Road, North Harbour
Luke Perman - Easy Networks Portsmouth
Taime Murray - Blackfield Associates, Northarbour Road, Cosham
Paris Carrington-Windo - Anne Gill Eyecare, London Road, North End
Tom Bates - BAE Systems, Fleet Way, North End
Business Personality / Achievement of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth Cultural Trust
Wendy Budd - Budd’s Herbal Apothecary, Albert Road, Southsea
Reece Matthews - DigitalDinos, Western Road, North Harbour
Ray Faulkner - iRed, Queen Street, Emsworth
Kate Preston - Kate Preston Salons, Fareham and Gosport
Faz Ahmed - The Akash, Albert Road, Southsea
Daniel Disney - The Daily Sales, Gosport
Natasha Waldron - UKG Lifestyle, Penner Road, Havant
John Bland - Tecsew, Daedalus Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent
Team of the Year
Sponsored by ARC Fire Safety & Security
Astute Technical Recruitment, Western Road, North Harbour
Beautilicious, Rowner Lane, Gosport
Dutton Gregory, Chandlers Ford
Havant Homecare, Park Parade, Havant
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath
Radian, The Spain, Petersfield
Redwood Financial Family, Wickham Road, Droxford
Sensa Care, Downley Road, Havant
Customer Service Award
Sponsored by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce
A H Freemantle, South Street, Titchfield,
Creatiques Bridal Boutique, Albert Road, Southsea
Gunwharf Quays, Portsea
Radiators 4U, Kiln Road, Copnor
Syn-Star: Complete I.T.S, London Road, Petersfield
Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham
The Akash, Albert Road, Southsea
The HairdressSIR, Albert Road, Southsea
Community Contribution
Sponsored by BAE Systems
EBP South, Western Road, North Harbour
ERMC Architecture, Harts Farm Way, Havant
Kate Preston Salons, Arundel Drive, Fareham
L&S Waste Management, Portsdown Hill Road, Paulsgrove
Mug Shot Coffee Shop, West Street, Fareham
The Akash, Albert Road, Southsea
Titchfield Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane, Titchfield
Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism
Sponsored by Headromance
Andre’s Food Bar, Osborne Road, Southsea
Kassia, Osborne Road, Southsea
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath, Swanmore
Southsea Model Village, Eastney Esplanade, Southsea
Mug Shot Coffee Shop, West Street, Fareham
Overall Business Awards
Sponsored by Verisona Law
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsored by Trethowans