EXCITEMENT is building ahead of the biggest event in the city’s business calendar.

The News’ Business Excellence Awards - sponsored by Trethowans - are due to take place tonight at the Guildhall in Portsmouth.

About 500 people are expected to attend to find out who has won one of 15 coveted titles ranging from Apprentice of the Year to Large Business of the Year.

More than 120 firms from across Portsmouth the surrounding areas put themselves forward for this year’s honours making it the biggest event in its 18-year history.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This event is one of the highlights of my year. It is an honour to hold these awards and to celebrate the very best in business.

‘I know it has been a tough year for many firms that’s why I am even more delighted to see so many sharing their stories of success.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2018.''Retailer of the Year Award, Debbie Watts, Owner of Solent Mobility with host TV presenter Nicki Shields''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

‘Good luck to everyone shortlisted.’

The winners will be announced at the ceremony tonight.

Full coverage will be online at portsmouth.co.uk and in tomorrow’s News. Follow @portsmouthnews on Twitter for live updates.

Here are the shortlists:

The Business Excellence Awards - Lucy Grey, Partner with main sponsor Trethowans Solicitors introduces the event watched by The News Editor Mark Waldron Picture: Vernon Nash (180064-40)

Start-Up Business of the Year

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth Innovation Connect

Accent POS, Wickham, Fareham

Blue Gee Supplies, Mitchell Close, Fareham

Judges Prepare for Business Excellence Award at Portsmouth News Offices in Lakeside, Portsmouth.'Pictured: Maureen Frost of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, Lucy Gleisner of Trethowans, Mark Waldron- Editor of Portsmouth News, Aaron Butson - Director of Business, Growth and Innovationand Sue Ball from Verisona. 'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cybrid Solutions Langstone Technology Park

Living Your Learning, Hampshire Terrace, Southsea

My VIP Card, Bracken Lane, Southampton

Other World Escapes, Commercial Road, Landport

Pauper to a Gentleman / Pauper to King Barbers, Forton Road, Gosport

The Wine Bank, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School

Brightbulb Designs, Isle of Wight

Redwood Family Wealth, Wickham Road, Droxford

Runr, Portsmouth

RVG Distribution, Portfield Road, Copnor

Skore, Kingston Crescent, Buckland

Swan Systems Furniture, East Street, Titchfield

The Chilli Mash Company, Limberline Road, Hilsea

Toro Recruitment, Standard Way, Fareham

Medium Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

Book My Garage, Western Road, North Harbour

Digits, High Street, Fareham

Good Salon Guide, Willis Road, Landport

Headromance, Park Road South, Havant

In2events, Silverthorne Way, Waterlooville

T & T Facades, Wickham Road, Fareham

Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham

Tillison Consulting, Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville

Large Business of the Year

Sponsored by Havant & South Downs College

Astute Technical Recruitment, Western Road, North Harbour

Biscoes Legal Services, Kingston Crescent, Buckland

Cobweb Solutions, Cams Hall Estate, Fareham

Portsmouth International Port, George Byng Way, Buckland

STR Group, Northarbour Road, Cosham

Southampton Airport, Southampton

Wightlink, Gunwharf Road, Old Portsmouth

UKG Lifestyle, Havant

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by Norse South East

Astute Technical Recruitment, Western Road, North Harbour

Beautilicious, Rowner Lane, Gosport

Carrington West, Western Road, North Harbour

Digi Toolbox, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham

Gully Howard Technical, St Georges Business Centre, Portsea

Headromance, Park Road, Havant

Redwood Financial Family, Wickham Road, Droxford

Syndico Distribution, Nelson Industrial Park, Herald Road, Hedge End

Retailer of the Year

Sponsored by Giant Leap

Andre’s Food Bar, Osborne Road, Southsea

Anne Gill Eyecare, London Road, North End

Best Wishes of Bishop’s Waltham, Brook Street, Bishop's Waltham

Budd’s Herbal Apothecary, Albert Road, Southsea

Creatiques Bridal Boutique, Albert Road, Southsea

The Wine Bank, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent

Victory Trophies, Kingston Road, Buckland

Green Business of the Year

Sponsored by Gemma Lighting

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

iRed, Queen Street, Emsworth

Portsmouth International Port, George Byng Way, Buckland

Solved FM, Carisbrooke Road, Gosport

Southampton Airport, Southampton

Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by Southern Energy Training Academy

Ben Sutton - Tecsew, Daedalus Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent

Daisy Leslie - BAE Systems, Fleet Way, North End

James Scott - BAE Systems, Fleet Way, North End

Jess Moon - DigitalDinos, Western Road, North Harbour

Kiera Joel - Douglas Stafford, Western Road, North Harbour

Luke Perman - Easy Networks Portsmouth

Taime Murray - Blackfield Associates, Northarbour Road, Cosham

Paris Carrington-Windo - Anne Gill Eyecare, London Road, North End

Tom Bates - BAE Systems, Fleet Way, North End

Business Personality / Achievement of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth Cultural Trust

Wendy Budd - Budd’s Herbal Apothecary, Albert Road, Southsea

Reece Matthews - DigitalDinos, Western Road, North Harbour

Ray Faulkner - iRed, Queen Street, Emsworth

Kate Preston - Kate Preston Salons, Fareham and Gosport

Faz Ahmed - The Akash, Albert Road, Southsea

Daniel Disney - The Daily Sales, Gosport

Natasha Waldron - UKG Lifestyle, Penner Road, Havant

John Bland - Tecsew, Daedalus Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent

Team of the Year

Sponsored by ARC Fire Safety & Security

Astute Technical Recruitment, Western Road, North Harbour

Beautilicious, Rowner Lane, Gosport

Dutton Gregory, Chandlers Ford

Havant Homecare, Park Parade, Havant

New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath

Radian, The Spain, Petersfield

Redwood Financial Family, Wickham Road, Droxford

Sensa Care, Downley Road, Havant

Customer Service Award

Sponsored by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce

A H Freemantle, South Street, Titchfield,

Creatiques Bridal Boutique, Albert Road, Southsea

Gunwharf Quays, Portsea

Radiators 4U, Kiln Road, Copnor

Syn-Star: Complete I.T.S, London Road, Petersfield

Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham

The Akash, Albert Road, Southsea

The HairdressSIR, Albert Road, Southsea

Community Contribution

Sponsored by BAE Systems

EBP South, Western Road, North Harbour

ERMC Architecture, Harts Farm Way, Havant

Kate Preston Salons, Arundel Drive, Fareham

L&S Waste Management, Portsdown Hill Road, Paulsgrove

Mug Shot Coffee Shop, West Street, Fareham

The Akash, Albert Road, Southsea

Titchfield Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane, Titchfield

Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism

Sponsored by Headromance

Andre’s Food Bar, Osborne Road, Southsea

Kassia, Osborne Road, Southsea

New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath, Swanmore

Southsea Model Village, Eastney Esplanade, Southsea

Mug Shot Coffee Shop, West Street, Fareham

Overall Business Awards

Sponsored by Verisona Law

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by Trethowans