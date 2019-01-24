SINCE Queen Victoria was on the throne, The News has played a fundamental role in supporting local businesses. As part of the #buyapaper campaign, reporter Neil Fatkin looks at the relationship between the paper and local firms.

With a daily page dedicated to local business interests and a monthly supplement promoting companies across the region, The News has always been at the forefront of supporting local commerce and trade.

Pictured is: Mark Symonds, co-owner of Crew Salon Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth.''Picture: Sarah Standing (180846-2186)

In recent times the City Buzz page has promoted and celebrated the success of new small businesses and enterprise events. The Wednesday and Friday editions of the page highlight new and thriving businesses in Portsmouth. Every Thursday, Love Your Local also celebrates the region’s hostelries and and helps to support the pub trade across the city.

Despite the rise to prominence of online platforms, including The News’ website portsmouth.co.uk, many local companies still choose the newspaper as their primary advertiser. As well as providing a trusted regional outlet to promote their services it also enables businesses to recruit local people which benefits the region’s economy.

In order to continue this crucial role in promoting and supporting the local economy it is vital that our readers continue to support The News by purchasing a copy of the paper.

In addition to the daily support afforded to local businesses, The News has also run specifically targeted initiatives to recognise the work of individual companies and promote local enterprise.

Kieth Greenfield in front of the Victoria of Wight ferry before the ship's inaugural journey.

BUSINESS AWARDS

On Friday, February 1 The News will once again hold our annual business awards at Portsmouth Guildhall. Now in its 18th year, The News’ Business Excellence Awards recognises, rewards and celebrates all the successful businesses and professional individuals within Portsmouth and surrounding areas. Businesses are nominated and assessed on the criteria of exceptional growth, innovation or an outstanding contribution to the community in which they operate.

The event is the biggest of its kind in the city. This year has seen a record number of entries, with more than 110 businesses putting themselves forward in the hope of picking up one of the 15 accolades that will be handed out on the night.

A panel of experts, including representatives from headline sponsor Trethowans, and others sponsors such as Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and the University of Portsmouth, have rigorously assessed the nominees.

Nigel Wannocott, Brittany Ferries head of communications, believes the media have a crucial role in keeping local businesses in check.

Companies are shortlisted according to categories ranging from Start-up Business to Large Business of the Year, and Apprentice of the Year to Lifetime Achievement.

Speaking about the event, editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘This is set to be our biggest and best year to date. I have been impressed by the calibre, quantity and diversity of the entries so far. It is shaping up to be an interesting and exciting event.’

CAMPAIGN

In October 2018 the News launched its Love Your High Street campaign in support of local traders facing the adversity of rising business rates, rents and reduced customer footfall.

Brittany Ferries' new cruise ferry, Honfleur, after being launched for the first time. Picture: Brittany Ferries

The situation has been compounded by high parking charges and the loss of vital banking services. Since then, The News has campaigned to promote the importance of supporting local retailers.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Barrie Stevenson, owner of antique store Deja Vu, in Emsworth, said: ‘Trade has quietened down over the last few years. I think it’s great for the media to highlight our local high streets and get more people shopping on them.’

A key focus of the campaign has been to increase awareness and understanding of business legislation

As Simon Dampier, who owns Heathen Chemistry Records in Fareham, explained at the launch: ‘One of the problems is the lack of information on business rates. People can be put off from opening independent shops because they fear what the rates will be. But in reality there is rate relief and other support and if people were more aware then this could lead to more people starting their own small businesses.’

WHAT DO BUSINESSES HAVE TO SAY

Whilst confident in our role of supporting local enterprise we have been out and about speaking to local businesses to hear what they have to say.

CREW HARIDRESSING

Mark Symonds, co-owner of Crew hairdressing salons in Portsmouth and Emsworth, has recently converted back to a hard copy of the paper after picking up an edition whilst visiting a relative in hospital.

‘Like many people I had somewhat disregarded newspapers,’ he said. ‘I was in the hospital and there was a copy on the table. Picking up the copy was literally mind blowing, it was so interesting and provided so much relevant information. When we are online we search for specific things and so only read a very narrow content. It was really refreshing to open the paper and have my attention drawn to interesting stories which I would never have read otherwise.’

It was after this epiphany that Mr Symonds decided to use The News to promote his business.

‘It was at this point the penny dropped and I began to realise the massive local following which the paper still has,’ he explained.

‘We were hosting a celebratory night in recognition of 45 years of our business. Having been so impressed with the publication we decided to commission the paper to produce an eight page supplement in recognition of the anniversary. On the evening we provided everyone with a copy of the supplement. I was really surprised by the response as people were really keen to have a physical copy in recognition of the occasion.’ he added.

Mr Symonds feels that his own situation is not isolated and believes that in time more people will return to the traditional newspaper for both commercial and personal use.

‘There is a lot of mistrust about what is online and I think we will see more people returning to the traditional newspaper,’ he added.

BRITTANY FERRIES AND WIGHTLINK

As a port city, The News has always looked to promote maritime industries. The relationship with Wightlink was highlighted by August’s coverage of the launch of the companies new flagship, Victoria of Wight ferry, in which potential customers had their appetite whetted with sneak preview of the fittings and fixtures of the vessel.

The new ferry is part of a £45m development, which also included the construction of a new ferry terminal at Gunwharf Quays.

Chief executive, Keith Greenfield, commented: ‘We at Wightlink see The News as an important part of Portsmouth. Wightlink works closely with The News and its reporters frequently cover milestones such as our £45m investment in a new hybrid ship and terminal to serve the key Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry route.’

Mr Greenfield also stressed the important role of the newspaper as a source of advertisement and recruitment.

‘We value the opportunity to promote holidays on the beautiful Isle of Wight through reader offers and travel articles in its pages and frequently place advertisements in the paper if we have job vacancies to fill,’ he said.

The News also has a strong working relationship with Brittany Ferries which was epitomised by recent coverage of the launch of the company’s new Honfleur vessel. The ferry will take passengers from Portsmouth to Caen and Ouistreham next summer.

Nigel Wonnacott, head of communications at Brittany Ferries, said: ‘We were delighted with the coverage by The news - it has been extremely helpful. It was great to work with the local paper on the eight page supplement which covered the construction of our new Honfleur ship and the promotion of more sustainable travel. With the vessel due to operate out of Portsmouth it is great for our customers to be kept informed of our latest developments. We have run many promotions with The News in the past and we will continue to use the paper to promote the work we do.’

However it is not just the promotion of good news stories in which Mr Wonnacott feels The News has a pivotal role.

‘The link between local newspapers and business is vital. In addition to promoting positive stories, the local media also have key role play in providing a check and balance if businesses do something wrong. It is equally important that the public are kept informed of such matters,’ he said.

Like Mr Symonds, Mr Wonnacottalso feels that local newspapers provide the audience with a greater depth of quality content and trust.

‘The News provides good reputable journalism which you don’t get on the internet. The reality is that there are still a huge number of people who trust local news to keep them correctly informed about the region’s businesses,’ he said.

Having backed Portsmouth businesses since its inception in 1873 it is now important that the city’s people continue to back their local newspaper.