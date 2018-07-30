The Vine in Gosport given zero-star food hygiene rating

Hampshire food outlet The Vine has been given a zero-star rating for food hygiene, which means that urgent improvement is necessary.

The Stoke Road business was inspected on 11 May 2017 by local authority inspectors, and here’s where it failed:

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Major improvement necessary

Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

If you wish to see the food safety officer’s report on which this outlet’s rating is based, you can request this from the local authority.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

How are food outlets judged on hygiene?

Businesses that serve food are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?