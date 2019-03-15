These are the five most popular dishes on Deliveroo in Portsmouth

Have your say

TAKEAWAY app Deliveroo has revealed the top five dishes it delivers to people in Portsmouth.

The list comes as the company celebrates its third anniversary in the city.

More than 120 restaurants and 300 riders have signed up to the service so far.

American, Chinese and Japanese foods are Portsmouth’s favourite things to order, Deliveroo says, but a breakdown now shows which five individual dishes are most popular.

In descending order, there are:

- Cheeseburgers from Five Guys, which is based at Gunwharf Quays

- Big Bell Box from Taco Bell, which is based in Commercial Road

- Singapore Stir Fry from Noodels, which is based in Edinburgh Road

- Boneless Banquet from KFC, which has branches across the area

- Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama, which is based at Gunwharf Quays

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in the UK and Ireland, said: ‘Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Portsmouth over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.’

Deliveroo works with more than 80,000 restaurants with in more than 500 towns and cities across 14 nations.