These funeral directors are ‘excited’ about their new start in Fareham

A NEW funeral directors is highlighting that funerals ‘don't have to cost the earth’ after opening its doors earlier this month.

Cutmore and Leadbetter has started operations in Westbury Road, Fareham, promising to offer more options to people giving their loved ones a final send-off.

The company is run by Andrew Cutmore and Jo Leadbetter, who have more than 50 years of experience between them.

Jo says that having her own company to run has been a dream of hers for a long time.

She said: ‘It’s the goal of any funeral director to open their own business and work for people in their local community.

‘I have lived in Fareham for 10 years and Andrew has lived in Knowle for the same amount of time.

‘We wanted to offer a quality service to the people we have lived with for so many years.’

Jo believes that this seemed like the ‘right time’ to go ahead with the business, after fate brought her and Andrew together on a number of occasions.

She said: ‘We have both worked for big organisations before and wanted to do something on a more local level.

‘Andrew and I worked for the same large company before starting this up, and he was also my tutor at the National Association of Funeral Directors.

‘We have been keen to do this for a long time, but it isn’t an easy step to make.’

According to Jo, one of the hardest challenges was finding a suitable premises to operate from – a process that took the pair seven months.

She says it was tough to find a unit in a ‘suitable’ location, that wasn't too big or too small for their needs.

But now fully operational, the company is looking forward to making a big impression in the surrounding area.

Jo explained: ‘We have only been here for a couple of weeks but it is very exciting – and we have lots planned already.

‘We are hoping to have an open day in the near future for people to come and get to know us, and are also holding coffee mornings on Mondays.

‘In Fareham there are one or two long-standing funeral directors but very little competition – we wanted to show people that there are more options out there, and that a funeral doesn’t have to be so expensive.

‘We have a lot of experience and look forward to providing this service to locals.’