This innovative idea could help you make or save some cash 

A WEBSITE that allows people to rent empty space in their homes has launched in Portsmouth.

And ShedSpace.com is urging homeowners to sign up, on the back of research that found 15 per cent of the average home is unused, with attics (31 per cent), spare bedrooms (30 per cent) and garden sheds (seven per cent) the least used spaces.

Founded by friends Adam Elcock and Grant Drummond, ShedSpace provides hosts with the chance to create additional income by renting unused space to people who need storage.

Co-founder Adam Elcock said: ‘When I look around and see the empty spaces we all have in our homes and the needs of the community, I think we have a great opportunity to help each other.

‘ShedSpace helps households generate income, all the while helping people in their communities store their items and save money.’