This is how you can take an 18 day holiday using just 9 days of annual leave in 2019

If you’re lucky enough to get both weekends and bank holidays off work, here’s how to make the most of them in 2019.

Thanks to the way 2019’s bank holidays fall, you may be able to secure yourself 18 days of holiday in a row while only using up nine days of annual leave. All you have to do is get your boss on board.

How it works

Easter Sunday falls quite late in April 2019 (21 Apr) meaning that all of the usual bank holidays surrounding that date will happen close to the early May bank holiday on 6 May. This is the case in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If you are allowed the time off, you’ll finish work on Friday 19 April (Good Friday) and return to work on Tuesday 7 May feeling very refreshed.

However, if you live and work in Scotland, Easter Monday (22 April) is not a bank holiday, so you will have to use up one more day of annual leave to secure the full 18 day spell.

Here’s how nine (or 10) days of annual leave can stretch into an uninterrupted 18 day break off work:

Fri 19 Apr – Bank holiday

Sat 20 Apr – Weekend

Sun 21 Apr – Weekend

Mon 22 Apr – Bank holiday (or annual leave if in Scotland)

Tue 23 Apr – Annual leave

Wed 24 Apr – Annual leave

Thu 25 Apr – Annual leave

Fri 26 Apr – Annual leave

Sat 27 Apr – Weekend

Sun 28 Apr – Weekend

Mon 29 Apr – Annual leave

Tue 30 Apr – Annual leave

Wed 1 May – Annual leave

Thu 2 May – Annual leave

Fri 3 May – Annual leave

Sat 4 May – Weekend

Sun 5 May – Weekend

Mon 6 May – Bank holiday

Bank holidays in 2019

Tue 1 Jan: New Year’s Day

Wed 2 Jan: 2 January (Scotland only)

Mon 18 Mar: St Patrick’s Day (Northern Ireland only)

Fri 19 April: Good Friday

Mon 22 April: Easter Monday (except Scotland)

Mon 6 May: Early May bank holiday

Mon 27 May: Spring bank holiday

Fri 12 Jul: Battle of the Boyne (Northern Ireland only)

Mon 5 Aug: Summer bank holiday (Scotland only)

Mon 26 Aug: Summer bank holiday

Mon 2 Dec: St Andrew’s Day (Scotland only)

Wed 25 Dec: Christmas Day

Thu 26 Dec: Boxing Day