This is why prosecco could be cheaper at Wetherspoon pubs after Brexit

WETHERSPOON boss Tim Martin has said the price of prosecco has a ‘very good chance’ of falling at his pubs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It comes after the magnate visited the Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub in Portsmouth last week to promote the benefits of leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

Two glasses of prosecco

Among them, he claims, would be the elimination of more than 12,000 tariffs on food, drink and clothes as the UK instead trades by World Trade Organisation rules.

Seeking to quash rumours it would be more expensive and harder to obtain prosecco if a no-deal Brexit occurs, the 63-year-old told The News: ‘Anyone who thinks prosecco would be more expensive if the government opts for free trade doesn't understand how the thing works, because under WTO rules you are allowed to eliminate tariffs on any incoming products.

He added: ‘Prosecco will continue to be tariff free and I think it’ll go down in price because there will be more competition for it, from Aussie sparkling wine and American sparkling wine and so on.’

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin at the Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, last week. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mr Martin, who is worth an estimated £448m, added prosecco had ‘very good chance of becoming cheaper’ at Wetherspoon pubs if a no-deal Brexit occurs.

In a bid to lower costs for the firm and its customers Wetherspoon has already stopped selling Jägermeister and French brandy ahead of Brexit.

Mr Martin’s public talk at the Isambard Kingdom Brunel, in Guildhall Walk, was cut short because of punters who he described as ‘professional agitators’.

Individuals who had questions for the Wetherspoon founder and chairman instead had to ask them in a separate area of the pub, where he was surrounded by security.

MPs will vote on prime minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the EU at 7pm today.