AN ONLINE networking group which is helping thousands of women across Hampshire develop and expand their businesses is to hold a new event in Fareham.

The Hampshire Women’s Business Group on Facebook has doubled in size in the past five months and now has more than 2,000 members who run a wide range of businesses from legal services to web design to corporate photography to cafes and restaurants.

The group runs a number of networking events across Hampshire and the first in Fareham is being held on Wednesday, September 5 at the Slug and Lettuce from 10.30am.

The group was set up by Trudy Simmons in April 2017 after she organised two busy business networking sessions in Winchester.

Trudy, who runs The Daisy Chain Group, a personalised business coaching business, said: ‘It’s been fantastic to see the group grow over the past year or so and the amount of support and advice members give is inspirational and I am so pleased to be able to start this new event in Fareham.’

Trudy has also launched the Hampshire Women’s Business Awards to be held in November.