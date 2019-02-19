Three finance directors from Fareham firms listed as some of the best in the region 

THREE people from the News area have been listed among the best in a scheme to find the top finance directors from the region’s key mid-sized companies.

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP and specialist recruitment consultancy CMA Recruitment Group have compiled the list for the second year.

The top 10 have been nominated by their managing directors, colleagues and the professional community.

It includes; Joe Jeffers from Peach Technologies, Robert Hopkins from Aerial Direct and Jason Williams from RoyaleLife Group, all in Fareham.

Also listed are: Craig Barlow, from Appello, Julian Boardman, from Blakell Europlacer, Luca Contardo, from 23.5 Degrees, Kate Davis, from Venture Engineering Group, Vaughan Heard, from BV Dairy, Chris Hoole, from Ceuta Healthcare, and James Oliver, from BOFA International.

The top 10 will now be interviewed before three finalists are selected following an in-depth discussion on their individual achievements. The overall winner will be announced at a gala dinner on May 2 , alongside the Central South Mid Market Company of the Year.

Malcolm Thixton, lead partner at BDO Southampton, said: ‘The role of the finance director is changing due to developments in technology and regulation and the need to diversify into new markets. When choosing our top ten we have considered their leadership skills, contribution to business growth and strategy and financial accountability as well as impact in the wider community.’

Richard Dibden, commercial director at CMA Recruitment Group, said: ‘The quality of entries has been extremely high and they’ve come from a wide range of sectors. I’m looking forward to understanding more about their achievements as we meet with each of the top ten over the coming weeks.’

This is the fourth year BDO has run its Central South Mid Market campaign with companies already recognised during 2018 for international success and profit growth.

For more go to bdo.co.uk/en-gb/the-central-south-mid-market