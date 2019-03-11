Tips given on how to boost LinkedIn profiles as business event returns to Portsmouth 

HUNDREDS of people met up with their social media contacts in person as the LinkedIn Local event returned to Portsmouth for the fourth time.

The event, held at the Village Hotel, in North Harbour, saw a large crowd gather on Thursday evening to hear from guest speakers Daniel Disney, an expert in social selling, Alexandra Galviz, one of the co-creators of the LinkedIn Local concept and Bill Moulsdale, who runs video firm Giant Leap in Portsmouth.

The social media experts gave their advice on using LinkedIn successfully via a panel discussion hosted by motivational speaker Gethin Jones.

Alexandra said: ‘It is important for any post on LinkedIn to be real, relatable, relevant and recognisable.’

She added: ‘Lots of people think that LinkedIn is just a place to put a CV but actually it is much more than that now.’

Daniel, who comes from Gosport, said: ‘Make sure your profile is optimised. Have a professional photo and background picture and make sure your profile is customer focused.

‘Unless you are trying to get a job, make it about your customers and how you can help them.’

Bill said that while there was a place for mobile phone footage, it was important for businesses and business people to portray themselves professionally on the site with quality video.

The night, organised by Ian Gribble and Carl Hewitt, has grown in popularity since its launch last year and all tickets to Thursday’s event sold out.

Ian, who also runs photocopying firm Clarity Copiers, organises the LinkedIn Local events for free with Carl, who runs Digital Dinos, a digital marketing agency.

Ian said: ‘It is great to see another great turnout. It is collaboration that really brings these events together.’

All profits from the event went to Portsmouth Foodbank, a charity that helps more than 6,000 people in crisis per year with food parcels.

Carly Butler, foodbank manager, said: ‘The amount raised tonight is £1,514, which will make such a difference. You have all made such a difference by just being here. Thank you so much.'

The night was sponsored by Giganet, an internet services company that is run by M12 Solutions in Fareham, Giant Leap, a video firm based in Lakeside, and Helistrat, a sustainable waste management firm, also based at Lakeside.

For more go to linkedin.com/company/linkedinlocal-portsmouth