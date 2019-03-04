Tourism leaders from across the UK to meet at key Portsmouth attraction  

TOURISM leaders from across the UK will be visiting The National Museum of the Royal Navy to talk about their industry.

The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions is hosting its Tourism Summit at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Friday.

Attendees will be coming from as far-a-field as Titanic Belfast; the new V&A in Dundee; the Eden Project in Cornwall; London Zoo; Buckingham Palace and the House of Parliament.

Among the summit speakers is Jenny Waldman CBE, director of 1418Now - the successful cultural programme which commemorated the centenary of the First Wold War; the CEO of the Guinness Storehouse Dublin as well as discussions on the implications of Brexit and the annual figures of ALVA members for 2018.

Bernard Donoghue, director of ALVA, said: ‘We’re delighted to be visiting The National Museum of the Royal for our first meeting of 2019. We are extremely fortunate to include the UK’s most iconic visitor attractions as our members and we are very pleased to be visiting the museum, which in 2017 welcomed over 1,000,000 visitors nationwide.’