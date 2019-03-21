TV chef leaves hotel’s restaurant in the Meon Valley weeks after opening 

A MASTERCHEF star has left a Meon Valley restaurant that he helped to open after just three months.

Greg Emmerson, runner-up on BBC One’s Masterchef, opened Table 22 at the Old House Hotel in December as part of a £250,000 revamp for the venue under new owners GA Gourmet.

He said: ‘I am no longer involved with the restaurant Table22 at The Old House Hotel in Wickham Square. I wish them well.’

A statement from a company director said the menu had changed and that the venue was open with plans to expand. They said: ‘It is business as usual.’