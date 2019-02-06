Two popular Solent radio stations are to be sold 

Have your say

GERMAN media company Bauer Media Group has acquired Celador Radio which is made up of 25 licences broadcasting across East Anglia, Thames Valley, Solent and the South West regions.

The firm said it is part of its ‘ongoing commitment and investment in the British radio industry.’

Bauer has also agreed to sell The Breeze and Sam FM in the Solent region to Nation Radio as it already operates Wave 105.2 FM.

These acquisitions are complementary to Bauer’s portfolio of stations across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland.