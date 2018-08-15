Unique market pops up on pier

Have your say

MORE than 50 independent traders will be selling a range of interesting items at the first pop-up market on the pier.

South Parade Pier in Southsea will welcome the new market event this September, organised by the team behind the Castle Road pop-up market.

The event – called Popup On The Pier – will feature independent traders from Portsmouth and the surrounding area, running from 11am to 8pm on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16.

Market-goers enjoying the weekend event will find stalls selling street food, specialist drinks, and a range of arts and craft items.

Organiser Tobi Stidolph, 23, said: ‘The pier is a great venue, and after it was done up we thought it should be used more. It’s perfect for a pop-up market.

‘We’ve already secured half the stalls for the market. We’ll have a lot of traders not previously seen at the Castle Road pop-up. And the market has been very well received on Facebook.’

Live music will be appearing on a music stage throughout both days.

Tobi founded events company The Village Popup three years ago.

His pop-up markets are free for attendees, and the company aims to provide a competitive rate for new independent traders.

The Castle Road pop-up, run on behalf of the Castle Road Traders’ Association, runs four times a year, with more than 7,000 people attending this year’s summer market.

The pop-up also runs an annual event to celebrate National Record Store Day on April 21, a day to celebrate the country’s 200 independent record stores.

Acts that have appeared at the Castle Road pop-up have included Me and the Moon, Shoot the Duke, and the Stayawakes.