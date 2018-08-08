VETERANS REOPEN VILLAGE PUB 

A VILLAGE pub welcomed Royal British Legion members to celebrate its speedy refurbishment.

The Red Lion, in Gosport Road, Stubbington, was shut for under a fortnight to make the changes, which include the addition of a new outside eating area and a complete internal refurbishment with better toilet facilities and an expanded range of drinks.

The team at the Red Lion

To celebrate the reopening, members of the Park Gate branch of the Royal British Legion took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tony Chrisp, a member of the Royal British Legion who attended the reopening and a local of 40 years, said: ‘The refurbishment was finished remarkably quick. We had lots of good feedback from our members - it’s really nice. It does make a difference.’

Greene King, the company that also owns the recently refurbished Bold Forester pub on Albert Road in Southsea, organised the makeover.

Manager Trevor Oliver said: ‘We weren’t shut for too long but in that time it was exciting to see the work taking place.

‘We’ve had a great response to the refurbishment from the community and it’s great that we’ve been able to invest in the business like this.

‘Traditional village pubs have an important role to play and we have a really good team with lots of events already planned for the summer.’

The pub, which has been open since 1901, is one of five in the village of 20,000 people.

The pub will host soul cover artist Lou Taylor on Friday, August 24 and acoustic covers band Fine Southern Gents on September 7. It also holds a quiz night every Thursday.