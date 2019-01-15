Village Hotel Club chain reveals plans to open a further 50 hotels 

HOTEL chain Village Hotel Club has revealed aggressive expansion plans that will see it open 50 hotels by 2026, creating at least 2,400 jobs.

The chain, which currently has 29 hotels across the UK and opened its Portsmouth hotel last year, plans to open five hotels over the next two years, with a further 15 sites planned by 2026.

And the hotel group's research has indicated that there are more than 100 potential Village Hotel locations across the UK.

Executive chairman Gary Davis revealed the plans as the hotel chain opened its 30th hotel this month, in Filton, Bristol.

There are new Village Hotel Clubs set to open in Southampton, Basingstoke, Cambridge, Milton Keynes and Slough in 2020.

Each hotel sees Village invest £24m and employ 120 people – meaning a total planned investment of £480m over the next eight years.

Mr Davis said: ‘At Village Hotel Club, we do things differently. For us it is all about being a part of the local community - not only through investment in the local area, but in offering both guests and local residents alike the opportunity to take advantage of our full lifestyle offering.

‘We offer more than just rooms, but a thriving hub for locals, gym goers, the business community and guests for our events, such as our hugely popular live tribute acts.

‘The openings in Bristol this year, and Portsmouth last year, mark a turning point in Village Hotel Club's expansion plans, and Bristol is our most high-tech hotel to date.

‘We are continuing to innovate and develop the product with the modern visitor and resident in mind, and I look forward to working with the entire Village team to ensure that we continue to deliver success.’