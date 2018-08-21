Warning issued for landlords 

LANDLORDS must prepare for a possible ban on tenant fees that could significantly increase their costs, is the warning from a property management specialist.

The government has published its Tenant Fees Bill which is set to overhaul the letting fees system and introduce a number of new rules that will affect landlords and letting agents.

Arthur Bell, from HWB, who works with landlords and agents across the south, said careful financial planning will be vital in order to reduce the impact on the industry.

He said: ‘This bill will come as no surprise to any landlord or agent as the government had already nailed its colours to the mast in wishing to create a fairer playing field for tenants. Ahead of implementation, landlords would be advised to undertake a comprehensive review of their financial structures and look at where savings can potentially be made to stay profitable.’