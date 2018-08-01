Water companies told to ‘raise the bar’ on leaks

WATER companies have been ordered to ‘raise the bar’ on tackling leaks at a meeting with environment secretary Michael Gove.

Firms are using satellite technology, drones and underground listening equipment to identify leaks, industry body Water UK said. They’re also planning ‘ambitious’ targets for tackling leaks, Water UK said as Mr Gove said he expected an improvement.

The meeting was called following low levels in some reservoirs. The hot, dry summer has been blamed for causing some of the problems as the ground dries out and moves, weakening joints and cracking pipes.

Water UK chief executive Michael Roberts said: ‘Leakage is a big priority for the industry.’

Mr Gove said: ‘While extreme weather events do pose a challenge to the industry, they are a consequence of climate change with which we all have to deal. We all agreed water companies must do more to adapt and prepare for changing weather patterns. I have asked the companies to raise the bar.’

Several water firms were present at the meeting including Portsmouth Water.