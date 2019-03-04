Water leak firm in Denmead receives top praise from MP 

A FIRM that is one of the best in the world at detecting water leaks has been visited and praised by an MP.

Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery visited Primayer, based in Parklands Business Park, Denmead, last week.

The firm has 22 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of water management and leak detection equipment and it exports worldwide.

George met with chief executive Roger Ironmonger to tour the factory, its research and development facility and meet staff.

Primayer uses its technology to help water companies in the UK and further afield find water leaks quickly and accurately.

Last year, the Environment Agency warned England faces drought conditions by 2050 unless urgent action is taken to halt the three billion litres of water lost through leaking pipes every 24 hours.

‘I always remain amazed at the sheer breath of innovative and cutting-edge businesses we have in the Meon Valley and this visit to Primayer was no different,’ said George.

‘This is a very successful company, running at nearly full capacity and keen to recruit that is making state-of-the-art equipment to detect a leak in just about any place whether the pipe is plastic or metal to within a few feet.

‘This is important work both in the UK and worldwide as water resources come under increased pressure. This is also the sort of company that Britain must encourage as we leave the EU and as a trade minister and a local MP I was proud to visit such a company.’

Roger added: ‘It was great to meet George and to show him what we do. The efficient use of water resources is becoming a more and more important issue, particularly leak detection, flow measurement and network monitoring.

‘I was pleased to be able to explain to our MP how the industry is developing and the opportunities being created by companies like Primayer.’