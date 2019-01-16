Waterlooville’s ER Admin Solutions gets a Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis

FED up of office politics and finding childcare increasingly expensive and difficult to come by, mum-of-two Emma Rowley decided to branch out on her own and set up her own business.

Now, less than a year later, the mumpreneur says she made the right decision and is looking forward to a busy 2019.

Highbury College

Emma, from Waterlooville, said: ‘I worked in various admin roles for 23 years and I found getting childcare in the school holidays difficult.

‘I read an article about a lady who set up her own. I love admin and I was fed up of office politics so, inspired by that, I decided to work for myself.’

Since June, she has been building her business – ER Admin Solutions, which offers admin support for businesses including research, proofreading and data mining – by networking and getting involved with social media.

Last month, she tweeted retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis about her business and was delighted to be one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

Thep Paphitis

The weekly Small Business Sunday initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has more than 2,200 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Since Theo’s retweet, Emma’s website – eradminsolutions – has received more followers and received enquiries for her admin services.

The business was also profiled on the #SBS website – theopaphitissbs.com.

Emma, 46, said: ‘I’ve only been in business for seven months and I still work from my office space at home.

‘It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise my profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.’

Theo, who is the chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

‘My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish ER Admin Solutions every success.’

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

Emma said she was pleased with the response to her business so far and that she has high hopes for the future.

She said: ‘I have got a lot in the pipeline. Eventually I hope to grow the business and to eventually employ people. It is all looking good for the future. I definitely made the right decision to set up on my own.’