Why Vodafone has upgraded its mobile network in Portsmouth

AN ADVANCED phone network has gone live in Portsmouth.

Network provider Vodafone has upgraded sites across the city, linking it with an ultra-fast fibre-optic network.

This upgrade is being done to meet the rising demand for data, following an increase in usage of 32 per cent per day, compared with last year.

Chief technology officer Scott Petty explained: ‘We’ve invested billions in our UK network and services to improve coverage.

‘We plan to spend a further £700 million this year on our network alone, because we know connectivity plays a vital role in supporting our customers and the economy.

‘We want to keep communities connected and ensure more customers can enjoy our network wherever they go.’

It is hoped that these upgrades will also prepare Portsmouth for the arrival of 5G – which is expected in the next couple of years.