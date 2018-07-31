Wightlink sponsors charity that helps break down mental health stigma 

FERRY firm Wightlink has announced that it will support a trust that helps young people break down the stigma associated with mental health.

Wightlink, which runs ferries between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight, will sponsor the Isle of Wight Youth Trust’s newly-formed Youth Mental Health Taskforce. The taskforce provides peer-to-peer advocacy to young people.

Mairead Healy, Isle of Wight Youth Trust executive director, said: ‘Wightlink has been a longstanding supporter of the trust for a number of years, so we are delighted that the company has chosen to continue its support by sponsoring our new taskforce.’

Keith Greenfield, Wightlink chief executive, said: ‘This inspirational group of young people can deliver a powerful message and, as advocates for the Youth Trust, can provide hope, encouragement and advice to young people battling mental health issues.’