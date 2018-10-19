A CHAIN has closed its branch inside a popular supermarket.

The photographic retailer Jessops confirmed it has taken the ‘difficult’ decision to close its Waterlooville store at Sainsbury’s in Hambeldon Road.

The firm said because of its ‘good relationship’ with its customers the closure was communicated face-to-face throughout September, but no posters were put up in-store.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are continually reviewing the performance of our Jessops store estate.

‘Whilst we continue to open stores where market conditions allow, unfortunately it is also necessary to close those stores where the local market conditions are no longer sufficient to support a Jessops store.

‘For this reason, after careful review we have taken the difficult decision to close our Waterlooville store.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their support over the years.’