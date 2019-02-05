AVERAGE earnings for full-time workers in the UK are 89.6 per cent of what they were in 2007, according to trade union GMB Southern.

A study found that full-time workers’ mean gross annual pay in 2018 was 86.4 per cent of what it was in 2007. In 2007 the mean gross annual pay of full-time workers was £34,514. In 2018 it was £40,620, which when you factor in inflation at 36.17 per cent, saw a decrease in pay of 13.6 per cent.

The figures covered 63 councils in the south east, ranked by the highest percentage drop since 2007.

Elmbridge saw the biggest decrease, with earnings in 2017 just 59.7 per cent of 2007. Portsmouth was 31st, with earnings being 86.7 per cent of 2017. In Fareham, the news was not as bad, as wages were 98.3 per cent of 2017. East Hampshire (110.8 per cent) and Gosport (110.9 per cent) were the only areas that saw earnings increase.