xxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxx

It was certainly uplifting to see the second Portsea Carnival attract many participants and onlookers as they proved you simply cannot beat a genuine community spirit.

One of the best things about this particular carnival is that no-one is left out as explained by one of the organisers, Amie Philips, who said one of the aims is to meet new families who have recently moved into the area.

That’s a real welcome indeed and those who Amie mentioned must be pleased they’ve moved into an area where everyone is looked after.

The hoped-for response was well rewarded when a good 1,500 to 2,000 people joined in the event which saw participants dress up in a variety of weird, wacky and wonderful costumes