You can now enjoy breakfast in bed thanks to some of Portsmouth’s most popular eateries

A NEW culinary partnership means people can now enjoy breakfast in bed from some of the city’s finest eateries.

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery company, has partnered with some of the best of Portsmouth’s favourite breakfast haunts to offer a breakfast delivery service.

Carluccio's, Scoops, Feed Cafe, Kango's are now offering a breakfast menu, available for delivery exclusively through the delivery service outlet.

The service will be the first of its kind for Portsmouth, where Deliveroo has been successfully delivering some of the city’s most loved dishes since 2017.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo, said: ‘We’re extremely excited to be partnering with some of the finest breakfast eateries in Portsmouth to bring breakfast to your door . Whether you’re craving a bacon butty and a coffee to help get you to recover from the night before or you need a weekend health boost before exercise or you just want to treat yourself to breakfast in bed, our riders will be at your house in as little as 15 minutes.’

Portsmouth residents can use the Deliveroo website or app to order breakfast.