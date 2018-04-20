BY CANON PETER LEONARD: ‘Many people feel they simply don’t have enough time to do everything’

Portsmouth Cathedral’s canon on the upcoming Festival of the Mind

At Portsmouth Cathedral this year, we have been thinking about the meaning of time. It’s our overall theme for the whole of 2018.

Our lives are consumed with commitments and responsibilities – frequently around work or family – all of which make demands on our time and how we choose to spend it.

Many people feel they simply don’t have enough time to do everything they need to do.

We may also feel that we are living in troubled times, which – in addition to our daily jobs and routines – means that our hearts and minds are often stressed by the events of the continuous news cycle or about violence around the world and our communities.

With this in mind, finding quality time for ourselves may be challenging, but it is important for our own mental as well as spiritual well-being.

On Monday, May 14 , the Annual Hampshire Festival of the Mind will take place at Portsmouth Cathedral as part of our Wellbeing Month.

Our guest speaker this year will be Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South.

The event will also include creative areas for adults and children, stalls, a pop-up café, as well as exhibitions of art and fashion.

We host events like this because we believe the cathedral should have a role in helping to improve people’s physical, emotional and mental wellbeing – not just doing stuff directly related to faith.

Other events in May at the cathedral will include our Dementia Awareness Week, a special Silver Screen Film screening and other events centred on feeling good about who God created us to be.

Among them is Messy Vintage – a version of Messy Church that is aimed at older people, and allows them to do creative craft that we normally only do with children.

This programme of events is designed to promote awareness and resources for all of us who struggle with the challenges of mental health in ourselves and in those we care about.

Be sure to watch our website and social media for coming details.

Portsmouth Cathedral is in High Street, Old Portsmouth.

For more information, go to portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.