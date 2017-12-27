Cadets get to grips with new Waterlooville assault course

Have your say

CADETS have given their seal of approval to a new assault course at a country park.

Students from Seaford College’s Combined Cadet Force completed a trial run of the new course at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

The free facility, which has been constructed through funding from the Armed Forces Covenant, will also include a dog activity course, adventure play area and outdoor community space.

Major Andrew Plewes from Seaford College said: ‘Our learners have had a wonderful time trying out the new assault course.

‘It’s been a good bonding experience for them, working together as a team in the fresh air whilst surrounded by some wonderful scenery.

‘I’m sure our cadets will look forward to the next time they visit Queen Elizabeth Country Park, and test their fitness and skills once again on the assault course.’