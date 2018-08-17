Call for businesses to help with beach clean

CAMPAIGNERS are calling on businesses and community groups to lend a helping hand for the largest beach clean to ever take place in the Solent.

The Great Solent Beach Clean will be taking place on Saturday, September 15, uniting people from across the Solent in the ongoing fight against plastic waste.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn up at Hayling Island, Southsea and Stokes Bay at 10am on the day, each doing their bit for the environment in an event organised by The News and Final Straw Solent, in association with the Marine Conservation Society.

Bianca Carr from Final Straw Solent says that now is the time for the hundreds of businesses signed up to the campaign to really promote their dedication to eradicating plastic waste.

She said: ‘This is a great way for people to get involved with a beach clean in their local area.

‘There are already so many people who have told us they will be coming to this event and it would be great to see the businesses that are already doing some great environmental work really publicise themselves by attending the Great Solent Beach Clean.

‘They can wear their company’s T-shirt and give themselves a bit of a promotion, just by picking up a bit of rubbish along the seafront.’

All companies and community groups that turn up on the day will be put on a Roll of Honour printed in The News, which will be covering the event.

There will be plenty of equipment to go around – with Final Straw Solent also giving out some new gear to some groups.

Bianca explained: ‘We recently gave 20 litter pickers and 20 packs of gloves to the Gosport Wombles – we just want to make sure that everybody has everything they’ll need for the big day.

‘Norse South East has kindly agreed to take the rubbish away on the day and Solent Sky Services will be flying a drone over all the beaches – so everyone can see themselves hard at work.

‘This is an incredibly exciting event and the more people we have taking part, the better – it’s going to be fabulous.

‘We just can’t wait to get started.’

There is now talk of another beach clean potentially being added to the event, following the news of piles of rubbish being fly-tipped at Eastney beach.