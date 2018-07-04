Calls for England's World Cup quarter final match to be screened in public in Portsmouth

AFTER England's euphoric World Cup win last night, an MP is calling on the leader of the city council to screen the team's quarter final game in public on Saturday - bringing together the community.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, said he hopes Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson can deliver his 'positive and practical' idea for the benefit of the people of Portsmouth.

In a letter to Councillor Vernon-Jackson he said: 'Last night England held their nerve and won their first ever World Cup shootout securing their place in the quarter finals on Saturday.

'It was a euphoric way to go through and these are the moments when England fans up and down the nation, and in our great city, can be forgiven for daring to believe something special is building.

'Sport both builds, and unites, communities.

'In our football loving city, I urge you to do all you can as leader of the council to provide a public space for local people to come together as a city, to watch England’s match on Saturday.

'In doing so, you will have my full support as a member of parliament.'

England will play Sweden on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

In his letter to the council leader sent this morning, the MP added: 'I hope you can deliver on this positive and practical idea for the benefit of the people of Portsmouth.'