Calls for memories and photographs of Southsea hotel

THE new owners of a hotel want people to share their memories and pictures of its history.

Those in charge of the Queen’s Hotel, in Southsea, have launched the campaign to discover as much history as they can about the landmark seafront building.

We really want to reach out to the community because we know there is a real sense of love and nostalgia around the hotel. Tina Newton

They are calling for people who visited the hotel decades ago, got married there or celebrated an occasion in one of its ballrooms to send in pictures and a write-up of the memory.

Tina Newton, from the hotel’s marketing team, said: ‘The hotel had new owners take over in April.

‘We really want to reach out to the community because we know there is a real sense of love and nostalgia around the hotel.

‘We want to look at the hotel’s history and what it was like back in its heyday. It has such a rich history.

‘To do this, we want the public to send in pictures of their memories at the hotel.

‘That could be anyone who used to work here, got married here or had a party.

‘We would be looking for pictures but some words explaining the picture and why there were at the hotel.’

Tina said people would have the rest of January to send in their memories of the Queen’s Hotel.

Then, in February the team would look at them all and pick around 15 of their favourites.

The people who sent them in would be invited for afternoon tea at the hotel, on Clarence Parade, to share their memories with the others and with staff.

Tina added: ‘It will be a nice afternoon of nostalgia and just sharing our favourite memories of the hotel from years and years ago.

‘We would also like to give them a tour of the hotel and tell them some of the ideas we have for it going forward.’

The photographs and memories will be given to the hotel’s interior design team who will look at them to see if they can be used as part of its decor.

Pictures and memories can be emailed to Tina at marketing@queenshotelportsmouth.com or sent to the hotel’s Facebook page at facebook.com/QueensHotelPortsmouth.