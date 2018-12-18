Calls made for all children to wear bike helmets at inquest into death of much-loved Gosport eight-year-old 

THE parents of a popular boy who died after falling off his bike and hitting his head have backed a coroner’s calls to ensure children always wear a helmet.

Eight-year-old Leo Burton fell and banged his head on pavement while playing with his siblings near his house at St John’s Square, Gosport.

Leo Burton

It was the first time he had ever ridden his bike without a helmet – leading to calls at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court for parents to make sure their children always wear one.

Coroner Sam Marsh said: ‘It was a tragic accident. I would urge parents to make sure children always wear helmets to make sure they are safe.’

The call was met by strong agreement from Leo’s parents Tom and Natalie, who approved of the coroner’s request.

Close family friend Jade Irvine, speaking on behalf of the family after the inquest, said the parents agreed it was important for children to wear helmets when riding their bikes as they face up to a first Christmas without Leo – a time of year he loved.

The inquest heard how Leo – described by his mum Natalie as ‘clumsy’ – showed no visible signs of injury after the accident in the early evening of June 23 this year but for being sick and a minor red mark on the back of his head.

But the next morning saw every parent’s worst nightmare when Leo’s dad Tom went in to check on his son and found him purple and unresponsive in his bed.

‘Leo went to bed as normal feeling well and fell asleep with the remote in his hand after arguing with his siblings about what to watch,’ Det Sgt Anthony Churcher-Brown told the inquest. ‘His mum Natalie had kissed him goodnight.’

He continued: ‘Tom went to check on Leo about 7am the next morning and found him purple with bubbles in his mouth.’

After calling for emergency services the dad started CPR before medics turned up and rushed him to Queen Alexandra Hospital where they fought to save Leo before he was pronounced dead at 8.45am.

Describing the accident which led to Leo hitting his head, Det Sgt Churcher-Brown said: ‘He hit his head on concrete before sitting up and started to walk home crying.’

The inquest heard from pathologist Samantha Holden, who said Leo had the condition hyper mobility, which meant he was more clumsy. He had also been admitted to hospital on occasions relating to having an underactive thyroid.

Describing the injury to Leo, she said he suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain as a result of the fall before telling the hearing that his injuries would not have been picked up even if he had been taken to hospital.

She said: ‘There were little or no symptoms to show the injuries.’

Coroner Sam Marsh, recording an accidental death verdict, said Leo suffered a ‘significant acute and traumatic brain injury’.

She added: ‘Even if he had been taken to hospital (after the fall) it would not have resulted in a different outcome.

Following the verdict, Rospa (the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents), said: ‘Wearing a cycle helmet will not prevent a cyclist from falling off their bike or from being involved in a collision with a vehicle but it will help to minimise injury to the head.

‘Whilst not calling for the mandatory wearing of a helmet, we strongly recommend that one be worn at all times when riding your bike.’



