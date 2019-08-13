CAMRA calls time at the bar on sexist beer at their annual festival

CAMRA has banned beers with discriminatory names or artwork at its flagship event, the Great British Beer Festival, last week.

There were no offerings of Old Growler or Dizzy Blonde at the festival, which saw more than 1,000 beers checked to ensure they adhere to CAMRA’s charter and code of conduct, which details its commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The organisation’s stance follows a YouGov survey which found that 68% of female drinkers would be unlikely to buy a beer if they saw an advert for it that they considered to be sexist.

Abigail Newton, CAMRA National Director said: ‘Consumer organisations like CAMRA have an important role to play in making women feel more welcomed within the beer world. We have already been refusing to stock sexist beers at the Great British Beer Festival for several years now, but this is the first time we’ve made such a bold statement.

‘It’s hard to understand why some brewers would actively choose to alienate the vast majority of their potential customers with material likely to only appeal to a tiny and shrinking percentage.

F emale beer drinkers are currently only 17% of the population, despite the fact that they make up more than 50% of the potential market.

Abigail added: ‘ Beer is not a man’s drinks or a woman’s drink, it is a drink for everyone.

‘There is a huge amount of work that needs to be done to overcome outdated stereotypes.’