Cancer charity nets hundreds of pounds

HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised for a cancer charity.

The group Veronica and Friends held Carols by Candlelight in Alverstoke on December 8.

Around £481 was raised by the group.

Dave Press, from Veronica and Friends, said: ‘Many thanks to all the people who donated, with special thanks to Paul Pilott, Louise Helyer and their singers plus the Gosporteers’ Santa Sleigh.’

No costs were incurred by the group raising the cash for MacMillan Cancer Support, which helps cancer patients and their families during treatment.