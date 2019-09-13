Cannabis plants found in Portsmouth house after firefighters called to 'electrical' blaze

CANNABIS plants were found in a city home after firefighters were called to tackle an ‘electrical’ blaze.

Fire crews smashed a first-floor window to get into to the property in Jervis Road, Stamshaw, after being called at 4.01pm.

Smoke billows from a house in Jervis Road, Stamshaw, as firefighters battle a suspected electrical blaze. Crews were called to the property at about 4pm and had to smash a first-floor window to gain access. Picture: Jordan Smith

Neighbours saw smoke billowing from the house’s chimney pots and roof tiles before crews arrived.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said an unknown number of people inside the property were ‘all rescued’.

Police were also called to the scene at 4.17pm and sectioned off part of Jervis Road with tape.

Eyewitnesses said there was still a police presence in Jervis Road at 7.45pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said tonight: ‘We are investigating the cause of the fire along with our HFRS colleagues. There were no injuries.

‘We can confirmed the presence of cannabis plants at the house.’

Jervis Road resident Jordan Smith captured footage as firefighters made their way into the property.

‘It was quite dramatic,' the 26-year-old said.

‘I spoke to a fireman and he confirmed it was an electrical fire.

‘I’m glad no one was hurt and I can’t praise the fire service enough – their response was rapid.’

The fire was put out by crews from Southsea, Cosham and Havant stations, using two hosereel jets, two jets and eight breathing apparatus.