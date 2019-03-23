IT WAS Portchester’s captain who won the day for the Royals on Saturday, as they beat Bashley 2-0.

Mike Turvey started the game strong for the Royals, getting the action started in the seven th minute with a left-footed effort that dragged just wide of the post.

Turvey was rewarded for his hard work a quarter of an hour later, getting his head onto a cross whipped in by Bradley Spencer to fire home a powerful effort for the home side.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing in the first half, as Bashley created a handful of good chances.

Jack Smith forced a save from Charlie Searle early on, before Cameron Beard fired a shot over for the visitors in the 43rd minute.

Searle was called into action once again on the stroke of half-time as a deflected effort from Smith put his reflexes to the test.

Bashley continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, as Jesse Gould fired a curling effort at goal, with his shot flying just over the top of the bar.

Moments later Jack Breed came close to extending Portchester’s lead, but his header was just shy of the crossbar.

From there a midfield battle broke out, with both teams struggling to break the possession deadlock.

To try to change the game, Brodie Spencer was replaced by Efu Kazadi in the 77th minute, before Reece Tuppen replaced Sean McConnachie.

As the game drew to a close, it was Turvey who stepped up for Portchester once again, capitalising on a blunder made by the opposition’s goalkeeper.

The keeper hesitated with the ball at his feet as Turvey threw himself into a tackle, knocking the ball into the back of the net.