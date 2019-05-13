Capture the South Downs in photo competition to win £250 

A COMPETITION is offering a £250 prize to the person who can best capture ‘experiencing the natural world’ while being active in the South Downs National Park.

The South Downs National Park photo competition is now open to amateur or professional photographers.

Judges are looking for inspiring images that capture the beauty of the National Park – all while being active.

Judge Steve Watkins said: ‘I'm excited to see what the photographers produce.

It's a wide theme, so people can focus on their own personal interpretation of and connection to the National Park.

‘The key to creating a great image is to put in the extra bit of time and effort to elevate the photograph above being a mere snapshot.

'It may mean, for example, getting out for a walk earlier or later in the day than you normally would in order to catch the best light, or changing your viewpoint by lying on the ground or climbing a hill to capture the beauty and drama of people horse riding over the South Downs.

‘Small changes such as these can make a big difference to the resulting image.’

A second prize of £150 and a third prize of £50 are also on offer.

To enter go to southdowns.gov.uk/enter-the-south-downs-photo-competition/ before October 18.