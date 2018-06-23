Car catches fire in the middle of the A27

Have your say

DRIVERS faced heavy delays on the A27 earlier this afternoon after a vehicle caught fire in the middle of the road.

Firefighters from Havant, Emsworth and Chichester were called to the A27 westbound to a vehicle fire in the central reservation, between Chichester and Emsworth.

The fire crews spent about 20 minutes tackling the blaze – but received 50 calls to 999 from concerned motorists.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 2.55pm to a vehicle fire in the central reservation – the cause of which is unknown.

‘Nobody was injured in the blaze.

‘We’ve had a similar number of calls for similar incidents in the past; because it is in the middle of the road everyone can see it.’