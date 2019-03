Have your say

A CAR has crashed into the central barrier on the M275 in Portsmouth.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 12.20pm. There was a single vehicle collision with central reservation barrier.

‘There was debris in road and damage to the barrier.’

There were no injuries and highways is dealing with the incident.

