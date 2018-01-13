Car ends up in ditch after collision with an Argos lorry

Have your say

AN 80-year-old woman was taken to hospital after her car ended up in a ditch in Titchfield following a collision.

Firefighters were called after a car and Argos lorry collided on Southampton Road in Titchfield.

A spokesman for Fareham Fire Station said: ‘We were called at 4.27pm after a collision which left an 80-year-old woman stuck in a car in a ditch.

‘We cut the door off and helped her out of the vehicle.

‘The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution as she had previously had two knee replacement surgeries.’