Car firm raises almost £20,000 for cancer

AN AUTO retailer has raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support after taking part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Eden Motor Group, which has 22 dealerships across the south east region, raised a total of £18,100 for the charity, after inviting communities into their showrooms for home-made cakes, tea and coffee.

There were also a variety of other fundraising activities taking place throughout the coffee mornings, including exercise-bike marathons, leg waxing and raffles.

The final total improves on the firm’s donation from last year, when the team raised £15,600.

Diana Roberts from Macmillan Cancer Support said: ‘The amount raised by Eden Motor Group could fund a Macmillan nurse for three months.’

James Kurd, general manager for Eden Motor Group, said: ‘We are overwhelmed with the support the community have shown at our coffee morning.

‘Thank you to everyone who generously donated and helped us reach our amazing grand total.