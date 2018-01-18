Car park cordoned off following vehicle fire

A MULTI-STOREY car park remains cordoned off after a fire yesterday evening.

An Audi saloon car was spotted on fire on the first floor of the multi-storey car park next to Waitrose in Marmion Road, Southsea.

Waitrose has confirmed that an abandoned car was found ablaze in the car park yesterday afternoon.

The two top levels of the car park remain closed off on the advice of the fire brigade due to smoke damage, however the rest of the car park is still in use.

The supermarket itself is open as normal.

A spokesman from Waitrose said: ‘We are thankful that no one was hurt by the fire and grateful to the emergency services for their swift and professional response.’