Care home bookkeeper swindles over £100,000

A CARE home bookkeeper admitted swindling over £100,000 out of the healthcare provider so she could pocket the money for herself, a court heard.

Kirsty Whitfield, 48, admitted duping Platinum Homecare in Chichester for a sustained period of five years between between 2012 to 2016.

Despite initially denying two charges of fraud and one of theft, Whitfield had a dramatic change of heart at Portsmouth Crown Court leading to her pleading guilty to all three counts - with the trial subsequently axed.

Instead Whitfield, of Spinney Close, Chichester, West Sussex, will now be sentenced next month after the case was adjourned by judge Roger Hetherington for an all-options report.

The court heard how Whitfield used her position of authority as a bookkeeper of the care home to make lavish profit.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Helen-Lowe told the hearing how Whitfield had abused her position by issuing false invoices to Lloyds Bank and the NHS before transferring money into her own personal account.

Whitfield admitted fraud after issuing false invoices to Lloyds Bank between August 2015 and April 2016, resulting in her profiting £21,283.40.

She also admitted another charge of fraud where she gained a further £10,432.47 between January 2012 to September 2016.

Whitfield also pleaded guilty to theft involving her stealing money from Platinum Homecare to the tune of £77,944.61.

In total, her fraud and theft amounted to just under £110,000 before she was caught, the court heard.

‘The defendant was running the care home account as if it was her own bank account,’ Ms Helen-Lowe said.

She added: ‘Effectively invoices were being paid twice.’

Defending, Daniel Friar, said Whitfield had previous good character and was a carer for her partner. ‘She has a husband who has severe medical problems and needs care,’ he told the court.

Mr Frier, requesting a pre-sentence report, added: ‘I’ve no doubt the custody threshold has been passed.’

Judge Hetherington adjourned the case for sentencing until September 21.

Whitfield was granted unconditional bail.

Whitfield’s husband Davi, 52, also of Spinney Close, had four charges of theft and two charges of converting criminal property thrown out.

Judge Hetherington added: ‘You have been discharged of all counts against you.’

Platinum Homecare is a long established company that provides a flexible care service to people unable to live totally independently but prefer to remain living in their own homes.

The care home caters for the elderly, those with physical disabilities and mental problems as well as people with sensory impairment.

Every member of staff employed by the company gets checked by the Disclosure and Barring Service.