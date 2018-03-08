Care home evacuated

A CARE HOME for those with learning difficulties had to be evacuated last night after a leak from a boiler caused damage to the ceilings.

Residents from Russets Care Home in Gatcombe Drive in Hilsea had to be rehoused last night after a hot water boiler flooded the loft space.

A spokesperson from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘We were called at 19.23pm to Russets Care Home after an automatic fire alarm which turned out to be flooding caused by the hot water boiler in the loft space.

‘Residents were rehoused at other facilities in the area due to the damage caused by the flooding to the ceilings.

‘No one was hurt and the crew was well rehearsed and everything ran smoothly.’

One crew attended the incident.