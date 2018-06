Have your say

HAMBLE Heights care home celebrated National Care Home Open Day with a Tastes from Around the World event.

Members from the care home in Fareham cooked national dishes from around the world.

Manager Sebastian Wiencelewski said: ‘It was fantastic to welcome so many people to our home and enjoy the theme of the open day with our residents and guests.

‘National Care Home Open Day is all about opening our home to the community and our residents are always pleased to see visitors.’