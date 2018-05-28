Care home residents inspired by trip to fire station

CARE home residents spent a day learning about the importance of fire safety – and how to put it into practice.

Residents from Hartford Court Care home in Portsmouth went to Southsea Fire Station.

Activity coordinator Di Rundle said: ‘Our residents really enjoy going on day trips in to the Southsea community to meet new people and learn new things.

‘It’s not often that you are given full access to a fire station so we felt very lucky and we learnt lots about fire safety and the work of the brave firemen.’

Station commander Steve Buchanan-Lee said: ‘Visits from elderly residents are especially important to us as this allows us to communicate specialist fire safety information, advice and guidance, directly to one of our ever growing vulnerable groups in the community.’