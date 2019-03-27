Care home’s first year is marked by a circus party

Have your say

A CARE home has celebrated its first birthday with a circus-themed party.

Residents at Pear Tree Court in Portsmouth Road, Horndean, recently enjoyed entertainment from jugglers, fire-eaters, snake-charmers, dancers and a magician as they marked the milestone.

Others tapped their toes to live tunes, had their fortunes told by a psychic or practised their balloon modelling skills at a special workshop.

Pear Tree Court, which is run by Care UK, also presented Horndean charity Hannah’s Holiday Homes Appeal with a trophy and a cheque for £300, after it won its competition for local good causes.

The initiative – which offers families with seriously ill children free breaks – was set up in memory of Hannah Westbrook, a 10-year-old from Waterlooville who died from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.