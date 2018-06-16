Care home staff supported Cupcake Day

Have your say

CARE home staff and residents got out their aprons and mixing bowls to support Cupcake Day.

The Fernes in Fareham signed up to support the Alzheimer’s Society’s national fundraising day.

With baking a hobby enjoyed by many at the home, the day was a huge success with a range of cakes baked for sale.

Residents picked coffee and walnut cupcakes with a coffee frosting as well as vanilla cupcakes topped with a glacier cherry and fondant icing.

As well as the cake sale, there was a vintage-themed party for the residents and their families with tea sets provided by the Tea Party, based in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Becki Short entertained the guests and residents with her music and there was also a variety of games and activities for people to enjoy to help The Fernes raise cash for the dementia charity.

Sarah Wookey, acting general manager at the care home on Samuel Mortimer Close, said: ‘There are a lot of enthusiastic bakers at this home who really demonstrated their talent and made some fantastic treats for everyone to enjoy.

‘We’re proud to make our contribution of £59.63 which will go to a very good cause.’

The Fernes care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

It provides residential and dementia care for 52 residents from respite care to long-term stays.