Carers join forces to support elderly in the snow

DEDICATED carers have been battling the elements to continue looking after elderly residents.

Carers from Caring Homes in Waterlooville have been combining their efforts to keep the care homes open.

Many have been volunteering to give each other lifts, swapping shifts between members of their teams who live closer to the care homes and those who live a little further away.

Each home has made provision to offer overnight stays for those employees who cannot make it home.

Senior operations director Julie Mason said: ‘Staff across the group continue to work round the clock throughout these extreme conditions ensuring the safety and wellbeing of everyone both working and living within our homes.

‘We would like to thank every one of our employees who braved these extreme weather conditions for their dedication and commitment.’

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has praised the commitment of care home staff across the region.

She said: ‘Snow heroes up and down the country are going above and beyond to help people stranded, isolated or in need of help.

‘They really show how communities pull together in times of crisis.

‘I would like to thank anyone who has in some way helped others during this period.’